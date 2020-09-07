Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Areas Ordered To Evacuate For Cameron Peak Fire

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:22s - Published
New Areas Ordered To Evacuate For Cameron Peak Fire

New Areas Ordered To Evacuate For Cameron Peak Fire

More evacuations were ordered Monday morning around the Cameron Peak Fire, due to "immediate and imminent danger."


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cameron Peak Fire: New Areas Ordered To Evacuate On Labor Day [Video]

Cameron Peak Fire: New Areas Ordered To Evacuate On Labor Day

More evacuations were ordered Monday morning around the Cameron Peak Fire, due to "immediate and imminent danger."

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:56Published
Full news conference: More evacuations ordered for Cameron Peak Fire on Monday afternoon [Video]

Full news conference: More evacuations ordered for Cameron Peak Fire on Monday afternoon

Officials from the Cameron Peak Fire and Larimer County announced new evacuations during a news conference Monday afternoon as the Cameron Peak Fire grew rapidly ahead of an incoming snow storm.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 34:11Published
Sheriff Smith on Cameron Peak Fire [Video]

Sheriff Smith on Cameron Peak Fire

Sheriff Justin Smith grew emotional while talking about the effects of the Cameron Peak Fire on Larmier County residents who have had to evacuate from yet another natural disaster.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:35Published