New Areas Ordered To Evacuate For Cameron Peak Fire
More evacuations were ordered Monday morning around the Cameron Peak Fire, due to "immediate and imminent danger."
Full news conference: More evacuations ordered for Cameron Peak Fire on Monday afternoonOfficials from the Cameron Peak Fire and Larimer County announced new evacuations during a news conference Monday afternoon as the Cameron Peak Fire grew rapidly ahead of an incoming snow storm.
Sheriff Smith on Cameron Peak FireSheriff Justin Smith grew emotional while talking about the effects of the Cameron Peak Fire on Larmier County residents who have had to evacuate from yet another natural disaster.