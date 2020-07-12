Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal, angers EU

 LONDON: Britain said on Monday it was seeking to “clarify” key parts of its EU divorce deal just as Brexit trade talks reached a crucial final stage,..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks [Video]

Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks

Johnson said the country would “prosper mightily” even if Britain had “a trading arrangement with the EU like Australia’s”.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:24Published
UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on' [Video]

UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the EU he's prepared to walk away from Brexit talks if there's no free trade deal by mid-October. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

UK government warned not to renege on Brexit deal

 London (CNN)The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that the UK must abide by the terms of the Brexit deal it agreed last year, after reports that..
WorldNews

Cabinet (government) Cabinet (government) Group of high ranking officials, usually representing the executive branch of government

Lebanese leaders begin talks to form new crisis government

 BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's prime minister-designate began consultations on Wednesday to form a new, crisis Cabinet, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson holds Cabinet meeting on return to Westminster [Video]

Boris Johnson holds Cabinet meeting on return to Westminster

Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure from his backbenches for clarity ontaxes, education and coronavirus policy as MPs return to Westminster after thesummer recess.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
PM faces pressure from backbenchers over Government U-turns [Video]

PM faces pressure from backbenchers over Government U-turns

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of his Cabinet today, ahead of theresumption of Parliament. It comes as the Government continues to facepressure from backbench MPs over U-turns on policy including to exam resultsand mandatory face coverings in schools.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Natalie Evans, Baroness Evans of Bowes Park Natalie Evans, Baroness Evans of Bowes Park Leader of the House of Lords (UK)


Michael Gove Michael Gove British Conservative politician

Gove: ‘Home sec is focused on protecting UK’s borders’ [Video]

Gove: ‘Home sec is focused on protecting UK’s borders’

Senior minister Michael Gove has said that Priti Patel is “absolutely focused” on making sure that the UK’s borders are secure. It comes after a number of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel have been intercepted by the Border Force. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:23Published
Michael Gove lays out post-Brexit plan [Video]

Michael Gove lays out post-Brexit plan

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove makes a statement to the Commons, laying out the Government's post-Brexit plan for MPs.Mr Gove said it will “herald changes and significant opportunities” which everyone will need to prepare for.He said the Government’s border operating model does not cover matters relating to the Northern Ireland protocol.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Government announces £700m for Britain-EU border [Video]

Government announces £700m for Britain-EU border

More than £700 million is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure Britain’s border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the end of the year.Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the major investment would ensure traders and the border industry are able to “manage the changes and seize the opportunities” when the transition period ends in December.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Michael Gove announces £705m package for Britain-EU border [Video]

Michael Gove announces £705m package for Britain-EU border

More than £700 million is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure Britain's border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the end of the year. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the major investment would ensure traders and the border industry are able to "manage the changes and seize the opportunities" when the transition period ends in December. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published

Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

Labour urges government to review two-week quarantine [Video]

Labour urges government to review two-week quarantine

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has called on the government to review its two-week travel quarantine arrangement. In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, he highlighted the "dire warnings that have been made regarding job losses by travel-related sectors", adding the government is "putting whole sectors of the economy at risk". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
PC Andrew Harper's widow meets Priti Patel [Video]

PC Andrew Harper's widow meets Priti Patel

The widow of PC Andrew Harper, Lissie Harper, has met with Home Secretary Priti Patel to discuss the introduction of "Andrew's Law", which would see mandatory life sentences given to those convicted of killing on-duty emergency service workers. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published

PC Andrew Harper's widow holds talks with home secretary

 Lissie Harper spoke to Priti Patel and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland QC about Harper's Law.
BBC News
Nearly 1,500 migrants made journey to UK in small boats during August [Video]

Nearly 1,500 migrants made journey to UK in small boats during August

More than 1,450 migrants arrived in the UK by small boats in August despite avow from Priti Patel to make the dangerous route 'unviable'. More suspectedmigrants were seen arriving in the Port of Dover on Tuesday morning and BorderForce remains active in the English Channel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom

UK aid, foreign ministry merger sparks concerns over aid budget [Video]

UK aid, foreign ministry merger sparks concerns over aid budget

Concerns over the future of the UK aid budget as the Department for International Development is merged into Foreign Office.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published
Foreign Office and DiFD merge [Video]

Foreign Office and DiFD merge

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the merging of the Department for International Development (DfID) and the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) into the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office will "maximise the impact" of the UK's "aid budget and development expertise". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
Key events following the death of teenager Harry Dunn [Video]

Key events following the death of teenager Harry Dunn

A timeline of key events since motorcyclist Harry Dunn died after collidingwith a Volvo driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, on August 27,2019. Sacoolas has been charged with causing the 19-year-old's death bydangerous driving, following the crash outside RAF Croughton inNorthamptonshire. But the 42-year-old claimed diplomatic immunity and was ableto return to her home country, sparking an international controversy. Sincethen, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab havecalled for Ms Sacoolas' extradition, a request which has been rejected by USofficials. The Dunn family have continued to campaign for a trial in the UKand the US, and have also launched a High Court battle with the ForeignOffice, accusing Mr Raab of perverting the course of justice. In a letter toHome Secretary Priti Patel on Monday, seen by the PA news agency, the Dunnfamily’s constituency MP Andrea Leadsom requested a "virtual trial" for MsSacoolas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:00Published
Foreign Office feline sad as Palmerston the cat steps down [Video]

Foreign Office feline sad as Palmerston the cat steps down

Palmerston, the Foreign Office’s chief mouser, is set for retirement afterfour years of service in Whitehall. A letter to Sir Simon McDonald, permanentunder-secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, read that the catwould like to spend more time “away from the limelight” after enjoying“working from home” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Amanda Milling Amanda Milling British Conservative politician


Robert Buckland Robert Buckland British Conservative politician

Government ‘really on board’ with Harper’s Law, says Pc’s widow [Video]

Government ‘really on board’ with Harper’s Law, says Pc’s widow

The widow of tragic Pc Andrew Harper said senior Government figures havesignalled their backing for her campaign for Harper’s Law after she met withPriti Patel and Robert Buckland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published
Harry Dunn's parents speak a year after his death [Video]

Harry Dunn's parents speak a year after his death

A year after the tragic death of Harry Dunn, his parents Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles spoke to ITV News about the loss of their much-loved son. As the interview took place the couple were told by their advisor that the Attorney General Robert Buckland is now considering a 'virtual' trial as an option. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published
Buckland: Obesity review is 'stark reminder' [Video]

Buckland: Obesity review is 'stark reminder'

People who are overweight or obese are being urged to lose weight after a new Public Health England (PHE) review found a dramatic rise in the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid-19. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says that everyone has an individual responsibility to tackle the problem of obesity. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Buckland on government’s Brexit ad campaign [Video]

Buckland on government’s Brexit ad campaign

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says the government's new public information campaign on Brexit is "the responsible thing to do". The campaign is intended to help businesses and individuals prepare for the end of the transition period on December 31 when the UK leaves the single market and customs union. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

