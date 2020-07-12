Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of his Cabinet today, ahead of theresumption of Parliament. It comes as the Government continues to facepressure from backbench MPs over U-turns on policy including to exam resultsand mandatory face coverings in schools.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Senior minister Michael Gove has said that Priti Patel is “absolutely focused” on making sure that the UK’s borders are secure. It comes after a number of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel have been intercepted by the Border Force. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove makes a statement to the Commons, laying out the Government's post-Brexit plan for MPs.Mr Gove said it will “herald changes and significant opportunities” which everyone will need to prepare for.He said the Government’s border operating model does not cover matters relating to the Northern Ireland protocol.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
More than £700 million is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure Britain’s border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the end of the year.Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the major investment would ensure traders and the border industry are able to “manage the changes and seize the opportunities” when the transition period ends in December.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
More than £700 million is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure Britain's border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the end of the year. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the major investment would ensure traders and the border industry are able to "manage the changes and seize the opportunities" when the transition period ends in December. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has called on the government to review its two-week travel quarantine arrangement.
In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, he highlighted the "dire warnings that have been made regarding job losses by travel-related sectors", adding the government is "putting whole sectors of the economy at risk". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The widow of PC Andrew Harper, Lissie Harper, has met with Home Secretary Priti Patel to discuss the introduction of "Andrew's Law", which would see mandatory life sentences given to those convicted of killing on-duty emergency service workers. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
More than 1,450 migrants arrived in the UK by small boats in August despite avow from Priti Patel to make the dangerous route 'unviable'. More suspectedmigrants were seen arriving in the Port of Dover on Tuesday morning and BorderForce remains active in the English Channel.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the merging of the Department for International Development (DfID) and the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) into the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office will "maximise the impact" of the UK's "aid budget and development expertise". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A timeline of key events since motorcyclist Harry Dunn died after collidingwith a Volvo driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, on August 27,2019. Sacoolas has been charged with causing the 19-year-old's death bydangerous driving, following the crash outside RAF Croughton inNorthamptonshire. But the 42-year-old claimed diplomatic immunity and was ableto return to her home country, sparking an international controversy. Sincethen, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab havecalled for Ms Sacoolas' extradition, a request which has been rejected by USofficials. The Dunn family have continued to campaign for a trial in the UKand the US, and have also launched a High Court battle with the ForeignOffice, accusing Mr Raab of perverting the course of justice. In a letter toHome Secretary Priti Patel on Monday, seen by the PA news agency, the Dunnfamily’s constituency MP Andrea Leadsom requested a "virtual trial" for MsSacoolas.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:00Published
Palmerston, the Foreign Office’s chief mouser, is set for retirement afterfour years of service in Whitehall. A letter to Sir Simon McDonald, permanentunder-secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, read that the catwould like to spend more time “away from the limelight” after enjoying“working from home” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
A year after the tragic death of Harry Dunn, his parents Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles spoke to ITV News about the loss of their much-loved son. As the interview took place the couple were told by their advisor that the Attorney General Robert Buckland is now considering a 'virtual' trial as an option. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
People who are overweight or obese are being urged to lose weight after a new Public Health England (PHE) review found a dramatic rise in the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid-19. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says that everyone has an individual responsibility to tackle the problem of obesity. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says the government's new public information campaign on Brexit is "the responsible thing to do". The campaign is intended to help businesses and individuals prepare for the end of the transition period on December 31 when the UK leaves the single market and customs union. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy. Actor Rhea Chakraborty appears before the Narcotics Control Bureau for..