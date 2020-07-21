Health Secretary grilled on second wave speculation

Story: Health Secretary Matt Hancock was asked about speculation the UK may be seeing the beginnings of a second wave of coronavirus cases before the Health and Social Care Committee today, as the new daily Covid-19 case rate hit 3,000 for the second day in a row yesterday.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn