Health Secretary grilled on second wave speculation

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:38s
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was asked about speculation the UK may be seeing the beginnings of a second wave of coronavirus cases before the Health and Social Care Committee today, as the new daily Covid-19 case rate hit 3,000 for the second day in a row yesterday.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that to have the "Christmas people yearn for" this year the public must adhere to social distancing and hygiene guidance to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections in the UK.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the daily rise in cases of coronaviruson Sunday was "concerning", after Government figures show there were a further2,988 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am. This brought thetotal number of confirmed cases in the UK to 347,152. Speaking on LBC, heappealed to younger people to stick to social distancing measures, saying thatunder-25s, particularly those aged 17-21, accounted for a large number ofpositive coronavirus cases.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "The rise in the number of cases that wehave seen today is concerning. "The cases are predominantly among youngerpeople but we have seen in other countries across the world and in Europe thissort of rise in the cases among younger people lead to a rise across thepopulation as a whole, so it so important that people don't allow this illnessto infect their grandparents and to lead to the sort of problems that we sawearlier in the year."
Matt Hancock says home testing is still available for those with coroanvirussymptoms. It comes as complaints come in about the distance some have totravel to get a test - with some Londoners being told to go to Leicester.
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, has warned the public to take the rise in Covid-19 cases seriously, suggesting people have relaxed too much as he highlighted a marked increase in infections among 17-21 year olds.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says it is important that people in the UK are protected from the second wave of Covid-19 that is coming across Europe, as he defends the Government's changing advice