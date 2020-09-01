CA firefighters continue to battle wildfires
The smoke and bad air quality across the valley is due to the wildfires in California.
25 wildfires are burning across the state.
HCRInstitute RT @BillyTusker: "#Wildfires have burned through a record number of acres in #California this year as firefighters continue to battle sever… 30 minutes ago
JeSsE PiNkMan..... Wildfires have burned through a record number of acres in California this year as firefighters continue to battle s… https://t.co/gGcpQRThu9 2 hours ago
Jan Barber RT @RobinRoberts: Thinking of all those impacted by the tragic wildfires across California. Coming up this Tuesday morn @GMA nearly 170-tho… 2 hours ago
Robin Roberts Thinking of all those impacted by the tragic wildfires across California. Coming up this Tuesday morn @GMA nearly 1… https://t.co/orw4BPXngW 3 hours ago
Billy Tusker Haworth "#Wildfires have burned through a record number of acres in #California this year as firefighters continue to battl… https://t.co/hHBr1p23rC 4 hours ago
TFM Oman Wildfires have burned through a record number of acres in #California as firefighters continue to battle several la… https://t.co/mVohJM6PtI 9 hours ago
bill shea Wildfires have burned through a record number of acres in California this year as firefighters continue to battle s… https://t.co/BRkDI0sCFB 10 hours ago
Angela Chen KESQ In our heat, with our intensely dry conditions, someone thought a pyrotechnic device was a good idea for a gender r… https://t.co/dWPHmZDfdS 1 day ago
Man captures Valley Fire on video as it scorches the hillside through Japatul ValleyA man drove through the Japatul Valley in San Diego County and captured the Valley Fire as it scorched the the hillside on Sept. 6.
Cameron Peak Fire is now one of the largest wildfires in Colorado history, at 89K+ acresMore mandatory and voluntary evacuation notices were issued Monday morning and afternoon from community close to the Cameron Peak Fire as it spread quickly again through the day ahead of a..
Firefighters battle southern California infernoSteve Russo with the Lakeside Fire District provided a first-hand look as he and his colleagues battle the Valley Fire in California. Conway G. Gittens reports.