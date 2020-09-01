Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CA firefighters continue to battle wildfires

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:51s - Published
CA firefighters continue to battle wildfires

CA firefighters continue to battle wildfires

The smoke and bad air quality across the valley is due to the wildfires in California.

25 wildfires are burning across the state.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Colorado wildfires update: Latest on Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek, Cameron Peak and Williams Fork fires

Firefighters continue to make progress on Colorado's four large wildfires, as recent rain and lower...
Denver Post - Published


Tweets about this

HCRInstitute

HCRInstitute RT @BillyTusker: "#Wildfires have burned through a record number of acres in #California this year as firefighters continue to battle sever… 30 minutes ago

tibintoti24

JeSsE PiNkMan..... Wildfires have burned through a record number of acres in California this year as firefighters continue to battle s… https://t.co/gGcpQRThu9 2 hours ago

JanBarb11621066

Jan Barber RT @RobinRoberts: Thinking of all those impacted by the tragic wildfires across California. Coming up this Tuesday morn @GMA nearly 170-tho… 2 hours ago

RobinRoberts

Robin Roberts Thinking of all those impacted by the tragic wildfires across California. Coming up this Tuesday morn @GMA nearly 1… https://t.co/orw4BPXngW 3 hours ago

BillyTusker

Billy Tusker Haworth "#Wildfires have burned through a record number of acres in #California this year as firefighters continue to battl… https://t.co/hHBr1p23rC 4 hours ago

TFMOman

TFM Oman Wildfires have burned through a record number of acres in #California as firefighters continue to battle several la… https://t.co/mVohJM6PtI 9 hours ago

bill_21c

bill shea Wildfires have burned through a record number of acres in California this year as firefighters continue to battle s… https://t.co/BRkDI0sCFB 10 hours ago

AngelaWChen

Angela Chen KESQ In our heat, with our intensely dry conditions, someone thought a pyrotechnic device was a good idea for a gender r… https://t.co/dWPHmZDfdS 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Man captures Valley Fire on video as it scorches the hillside through Japatul Valley [Video]

Man captures Valley Fire on video as it scorches the hillside through Japatul Valley

A man drove through the Japatul Valley in San Diego County and captured the Valley Fire as it scorched the the hillside on Sept. 6.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:44Published
Cameron Peak Fire is now one of the largest wildfires in Colorado history, at 89K+ acres [Video]

Cameron Peak Fire is now one of the largest wildfires in Colorado history, at 89K+ acres

More mandatory and voluntary evacuation notices were issued Monday morning and afternoon from community close to the Cameron Peak Fire as it spread quickly again through the day ahead of a..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:57Published
Firefighters battle southern California inferno [Video]

Firefighters battle southern California inferno

Steve Russo with the Lakeside Fire District provided a first-hand look as he and his colleagues battle the Valley Fire in California. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40Published