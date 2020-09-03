Making the Most of Labor Day Weekend

Global  
 

Weekend quickly coming to an end--- for some families---today was a chance to relax ... that's right-- but of course-- relaxing-- that's not easy for everyone to do right now-- 44news reporter megan diventi joining us from downtown evansville with a look at how the virus is altering celebration plans "many people having to make changes this year due to covid-19..however a mix between the gorgeous weather and the holiday weekemd...people are making the most of this labor day."

Labor day weekend is wrapping up quickly.... with fall right around the corner---people soaking up the unofficial last few days of the summer.... "it was kind of like a last minute decision.

We wan ed to get them out of the house and enjoy the weather so it's a beautiful day."

Many families enjoying the view of downtown evansville's riverfront-- whether that be taking a ride on a skateboard---or hitting the waters.... for autumn dickerson and her family---they wanted to play the day safe--but still have fun... "usually we travel and visit his family, but we decided to stay at the house.

We were going to take them to the park, but with everything going on we just figured we come down here and go for a walk."

Health officials were on high alert this weekend---out of concern for holiday travel or large gatherings--that could lead to another spike in coronavirus cases... but---for many like dickerson-- switching gears-- although slightly disappointing-- still a good holiday weekend-- "we're just going with the flow and just accepted it, so hopefully next year we'll be able to visit family."

"health officials continue to urge people to practice social distancing, to wear a mask, and to wash your hands to help stop the spread of covid-19.

Reporting in evansville, md, 44news."

