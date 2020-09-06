Helicopter Rescues Resume For People Trapped By California Creek Fire

More rescues by helicopter were underway Tuesday morning for Sierra National Forest visitors trapped by the fast-moving Creek Fire in California, a state where numerous wildfires are raging and weather conditions threaten more.

Military pilots tried to rescue dozens of stranded hikers and campers near Fresno, California, but...

The Creek Fire has burned at least 46,000 acres. It's just one of three major fires burning in...

