Helicopter Rescues Resume For People Trapped By California Creek Fire
More rescues by helicopter were underway Tuesday morning for Sierra National Forest visitors trapped by the fast-moving Creek Fire in California, a state where numerous wildfires are raging and weather conditions threaten more.
This air tanker attempted to contain drum fires in Buellton, California. Dark smoke emerging from the fire was seen as the tanker dropped red retardant over the area to get the situation under control.
[NFA] The Creek Fire, which has engulfed the Fresno area in central California and caused the emergency evacuation over the weekend of more than 200 people vacationing at a popular reservoir, was still..