Helicopter Rescues Resume For People Trapped By California Creek Fire

More rescues by helicopter were underway Tuesday morning for Sierra National Forest visitors trapped by the fast-moving Creek Fire in California, a state where numerous wildfires are raging and weather conditions threaten more.


