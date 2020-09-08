Power Still Out For Most PG&E Customers Affected By Public Safety Shutoffs

CBS Sacramento CBS13 Power has been restored to most customers downtown.
Approx. 28 customers still do not have power.… https://t.co/Yv3ZTGHN5H 20 hours ago
Cynn RT @FOXLA: Southern California Edison and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were both experiencing scattered outages throughout… 2 days ago
FOX 11 Los Angeles Southern California Edison and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were both experiencing scattered outag… https://t.co/osMonDg2lP 2 days ago
Mulalo @Vodacom Mxm😅 benefits like what because contract customers are the most exploited ones. I still get just for u 30… https://t.co/VkSJ9O5TLG 2 days ago
Alectra Power has been restored to most of #Aurora. Crews are continuing work to restore the few remaining customers affect… https://t.co/eaJZtLhrUp 4 days ago
Conscious.Vibes RT @KLFY: As of 8:45 a.m. today, power has been restored to over 81,000 customers, or 58 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurr… 1 week ago
Public Safety Power Shutoff: Thousands Of Wine Country Residents Awaken Without ElectricityA patchwork of neighborhoods in the North Bay were without power Tuesday afternoon after electricity was cut off by PG&E amid fire danger. Emily Turner reports. (9/8/20)
172,000 PG&E Customers In 22 Counties Have Their Power CutSeveral schools have closed for the day due to the power outages.
Power Shutoffs Leave Some Wine Country Residents In The DarkThousands of PG&E customers are in the dark early Tuesday as part of the utility's Public Safety Power Shutoffs program to reduce wildfire risk. Emily Turner reports. (9/8/20)