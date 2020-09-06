SSR death probe: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail denied

The DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "Three agencies are probing the matter. Let them do their job. Findings of NCB came to the fore, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested, and there was a furore in the country. ED and CBI are still probing, findings will come and they will be alarming. I think Sushant will get justice." Recently, Narcotics Control Bureau on September 08 formally arrested Rhea Chakraborty. NCB arrested Rhea in connection with the drug angle related to Sushant's death.
Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy DG, South-Western Region Mutha Ashok Jain over Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Sion hospital informed that she was tested negative for COVID-19. He said, "Rhea was sent for a routine medical check-up. She tested negative for COVID-19. Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest. We have arrested her, it means we had enough." While speaking to ANI over bail applicants, NCB Deputy DG said, "We will oppose everyone's bails."
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai being assessed. Ranaut to visit Mumbai on September 9. Ranaut and Maharashtra government have been at loggerheads recently. On Tuesday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai police will probe alleged drug allegations over Kangana Ranaut. Deshmukh said police investigation to be done based on Adhyayan Suman’s old interview. Watch the full video for more details.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Tuesday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Sanjay Dutt, Sussanne Khan, Arshad warsi, Nimrat Kaur were spotted among others. Sanjay Dutt was spotted at Yash Raj Studio in Andheri after shoot. The actor was later snapped outside his home in Bandra. while Nimrat Kaur was snapped at Kromakay salon in Khar, Sussanne Khan was snapped at Kromakay salon in Juhu. Both Rajkumar Rao and Arshad Warsi were snapped in Andheri. Angad Bedi was spotted at Kokilaben Hospital. Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the Mumbai airport.
In a sensational development, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty after a tough three-days of grilling to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry,..