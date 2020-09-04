Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty brought to Byculla Jail by NCB

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:17s - Published
SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty brought to Byculla Jail by NCB

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty brought to Byculla Jail by NCB

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was brought to Byculla Jail by Narcotics Control Bureau officials on September 09.

She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8.

NCB arrested Rhea in connection with the drug angle related to actor's death.

Her bail plea got rejected and she was sent to 14-day judicial custody.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty Indian actress and model

DNA Explainer: What's next for Rhea Chakraborty? All you need to know about NCB and the penalties they may enforce

 In a recent development, Narcotics Control Bureau has been granted 14 days of judicial custody of the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea..
DNA
After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Bihar DGP asks to wait for CBI & ED findings [Video]

After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Bihar DGP asks to wait for CBI & ED findings

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s bail was rejected by the District Magistrate on Tuesday. Rhea was arrested by NCB in alleged drug case linked to Sushant’s death. Rhea was sent to judicial custody till Sept 22 after 3 days of consecutive questioning. NCB claimed that Chakraborty used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB had earlier arrested Rhea’s brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager and Samuel Miranda. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said CBI & ED are also probing Sushant’s death. He said, “I don’t have to say anything about the background of this story. Already, three agencies are working in their own ways to probe the matter. ED is looking into it, NCB & CBI looking into this. Let them do their work.” Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:49Published

Narcotics Control Bureau Narcotics Control Bureau the Indian drug enforcement agency

SSR death case: ED, CBI still probing, their findings will be alarming, says Bihar DGP [Video]

SSR death case: ED, CBI still probing, their findings will be alarming, says Bihar DGP

The DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "Three agencies are probing the matter. Let them do their job. Findings of NCB came to the fore, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested, and there was a furore in the country. ED and CBI are still probing, findings will come and they will be alarming. I think Sushant will get justice." Recently, Narcotics Control Bureau on September 08 formally arrested Rhea Chakraborty. NCB arrested Rhea in connection with the drug angle related to Sushant's death.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
Will oppose everyone's bails: NCB on SSR's death case [Video]

Will oppose everyone's bails: NCB on SSR's death case

Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy DG, South-Western Region Mutha Ashok Jain over Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Sion hospital informed that she was tested negative for COVID-19. He said, "Rhea was sent for a routine medical check-up. She tested negative for COVID-19. Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest. We have arrested her, it means we had enough." While speaking to ANI over bail applicants, NCB Deputy DG said, "We will oppose everyone's bails."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

IPS Officer Sameer Wankhede probes Rhea Chakraborty-Showik's drug case; here's all you need to know about him

Sameer Wankhede was asked to join NCB only to investigate the drug link in Sushant Singh Rajput's...
DNA - Published

Rhea Chakraborty shifted to Byculla jail

While Rhea Chakraborty has reached the Byculla jail, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh...
IndiaTimes - Published

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty sent to judicial custody for 14 days

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. It seems...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News [Video]

Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News

Actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and even Pakistan today as a civic team demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in the middle of her massive row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:34Published
Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail in Mumbai|Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail in Mumbai|Oneindia News

After being arrested by the Narcotics bureau in connection with the investigation of a drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Actor Rhea Chakraborty was brought to Byculla jail on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
SSR death probe: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail denied [Video]

SSR death probe: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail denied

Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-day judicial custody and the court has also rejected her bail plea. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published