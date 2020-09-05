Will oppose everyone's bails: NCB on SSR's death case

Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy DG, South-Western Region Mutha Ashok Jain over Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Sion hospital informed that she was tested negative for COVID-19.

He said, "Rhea was sent for a routine medical check-up.

She tested negative for COVID-19.

Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest.

We have arrested her, it means we had enough." While speaking to ANI over bail applicants, NCB Deputy DG said, "We will oppose everyone's bails."