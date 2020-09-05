Will oppose everyone's bails: NCB on SSR's death case

In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle related to the case. Reactions started pouring in soon after the arrest. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti welcomed Rhea's arrest and said 'God is with us'. Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande reacted to the tweet. Reacting to Rhea's arrest, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said NCB must have found evidence against her. Pandey had initiated the criminal case against Rhea before handing it over to the CBI. Calling it a 'travesty of justice', Rhea's lawyer said three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues.
While speaking to media in Patna on September 08, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "I am not excited with the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, I am neither happy nor sad with this news. The sympathy of entire nation is with Sushant Singh Rajput's family. I don't have any reason to be happy personally. I only want that truth must come out." "Rhea Chakraborty is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) must have found evidence against her," Bihar DGP added.
In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 08 formally arrested Rhea Chakraborty. NCB arrested Rhea in connection with the drug angle related to Sushant's death. Earlier in the day, Rhea was being taken for the medical test and being procured before the court. Earlier, a case had been registered against Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar, Delhi, and others under various sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Sushant's family lawyer slammed Rhea Chakraborty for filing a new complaint. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea filed a complaint against the late actor's sister Priyanka. The complaint was filed on the day Rhea was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Rhea claimed that Sushant's sister & others acquired 'bogus medical prescription' for him. Rhea said that Sushant died within 5 days of Priyanka getting the prescription for anxiety medicine. Meanwhile, NCB said that Rhea's grilling would continue over the drugs angle. Watch the full video for more.
The Narcotics Control Bureau officials brought Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to Sion hospital on September 05. They brought to the hospital for the medical examination. NCB officials left from their Mumbai office with Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, and Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim. The NCB is going to produce them before court. Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput death case yesterday.
Actress Rhea Chakraborty on September 08 arrived at the office of Narcotics Control of Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for 3rd straight day for questioning in the death of actor and his former boyfriend Sushant..
Sushant Singh Rajput's staff member, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer, Rajendra Rathod filed a plea against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for keeping him in custody for over 24 hours without producing him in a..