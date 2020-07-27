EA Sports Adds Colin Kaepernick to 'Madden NFL 21'
Colin Kaepernick is now available to play in 'Madden NFL 21,' EA Sports announced on Tuesday.
Colin Kaepernick is nominated for the Pro Football Hall of FameSports Pulse: A fan took matters into his own hands and nominated Colin Kaepernick for the Hall of Fame
Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New PhotoDr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo The rap legend tagged the NFL quarterback on Instagram and wrote, "Defiant." Dre's history with the word goes back to a 2017 HBO documentary about..