President Trump Touts Environmental Goals During Florida Stop

Protesters speak out against President Trump's environmental policies



Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden rallied in Jupiter on Tuesday as President Donald Trump spoke about our local environment. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:42 Published 5 minutes ago

President Donald Trump visits Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, extends ban on offshore oil drilling



President Donald Trump on Tuesday made his first visit to Palm Beach County since March and spoke about protecting Florida's environment during a visit to Jupiter. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:18 Published 5 minutes ago