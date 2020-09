Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:49s - Published 4 minutes ago

A Florida Atlantic University professor explains what viewers should be watching for ahead of Tuesday night's presidential debate pitting President Donald Trump against Joe Biden.

Florida Atlantic University professor explains what to look for in first presidential debate

RIGHT NOW THE COUNTDOWN IS ONTO THE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE INCLEVELAND, OHIO.

PRESIDENTTRUMP AND JOE BIDEN WILL FACE-OFF TONIGHT AT 9 P-M& WPTVWILL BE AIRING THE DEBATE ANDSTREAMING ONLINE.

SOUTH COUNTYREPORTER MIRANDA CHRISTIANSPOKE WITH A PROFESSOR ATF-A-U ABOUT EXPECTATIONS FORTONIGHT.<< PCK: (NAT) THE PRESIDENTIALELECTION IS FIVE WEEKS AWAY.TUESDAY WILL BE THE FIRST OFTHREE DEBATES BETWEENPRESIDENT TRUMP AND FORMERVICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN.

9.56I DON'T THINK YOU WINELECTIONS AT DEBATES BUT YOUCAN LOSE THEM KEVIN WAGNER IA POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSORAT FLORIDA ATLANTICUNIVERSITY.

HE SAYS THISELECTION SEASON IS DIFFERENTTHAN OTHERS BECAUSE BOTHCANDIDATES ARE KNOWN.

(JUSTTELL THE TRUTH) IN 2016PRESIDENT TRUMP DIDNPOLITICAL RESUME 4.32 HE WILLHAVE TO DEFEND SOME OF HIS OWNRECORD RATHER THAN JUSTCRITIQUING OTHERS ON WPTV'SFACEBOOK PAGE - WE ASKED WHATISSUES YOU WANT TO SEE COME UPDURING THE DEBATE.

MANY OF YASKED IF THERE WILL BE A BILLFOR TERM LIMITS.

HOW CAN WEHAVE A BETTER TAX SYSTEM?QUESTIONS ABOUT EDUCATION ANDHEALTH CARE&.AND SEVERALASKING HOW TO FIX THE ECONOMYAFTER COVID-19.

WAGNER SAYS2020 HAS BEEN SOUNPREDICTABLE&THIS DEBATE MAYALSO BE UNLIKE ANY OTHER 8.51AND IT MAY PROVIDE FOR ACERTAIN LESS PREDICTABLEELECTION OUTCOME THERE ARE SIXTOPICS PLANNED FOR THE DEBATEINCLUDING COVID-19 AS WELL ASRACE AND VIOLENCE.

WAGNER SAYSONE THING TO WATCH FOR DURINGTHE DEBATE IS THE VISUALS12.32 SOMETIMES THE VISUALSARE MORE IMPORTANT, THECANDIDATE AND THE CONFIDENCETHEY HAVE AND HOW THEY SPEAK,ARE THEY CONNECTING WITH THEAMERICAN PEOPLE IN PBC MC WPTVNC5.