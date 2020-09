President Donald Trump visits Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, extends ban on offshore oil drilling

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:18s - Published 2 weeks ago

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE HEADEDFOR NORTH CAROLINA.

PRESIDENTTRUMP WAS AT THE JUPITER INLLIGHTHOUSE TODAY TO TOUT HISENVIRONMENTAL POLICIES AANNOUNCED THE EXPANSION OF ANOFFSHORE DRILLING MORATORIUMALONG OUR COASTLINHIS VISIT COMES AS ANBC/MARIST POLL SHOWS THEPRESIDENT AND HIS DEMOCRATICCHALLENGER JOE BIDEN IN A DEADHEAT AMONG FLORIDA VOTERS AT48 PERCENT EACH.WE HAVE LIVE TEAM COVERAGE OFTHE PRESIDENT'S VISIT TOJUPITER..

WE START WITH WPTV'SMATT SCZENSY WITH MORE ONTODAY'S BIG ANNOUNCEMENTMATT?THE PRESIDENT CAME HERE - WITHTHE JUPITER LIGHTHOUSE AS ABACKDROP - TALKING ABOUTFLORIDA IS NOW HIS HOME ANDHOW HE WANTS TO PRESERVE TENVIRONEMTN HERE FORGENERATIONS -HE TALKED ABOUT THE FEDERALMONEY SPENT TO TRY AND STOP REDTIDE AND TOXIC ALGAE - ANDSHORING UP LAKE OKEECHOBEE AEVERGLADES RESTORATION THEMAIN POINT OF THE VISIT - WATO SIGN THE EXECUTIVE ORDEREXTEDNING THE MORATORIUM OOFF SHORE DRILLING ALONGFLROIDA'S COAST AND NORTHGEORGIA AND SOUTH CAROLINA.1517 "WE'RE MAINATING THATBEAUTIFUL CLAN RESOURCE ACROSSFLORIDA AND THE COUNTRY,WE'LALWAYDS DEFEND THE EVERGLADESAND THE MAGNIFICNET FLROIDCOASTLINE AND WE'LL EXPAACCESS FOR FISHERMAEN ANDSPORTEMEN, YOUR RIGHT TO HUNTAND THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEARMS, THE SECOND AMENDMENTTHE PRESIDENT ALSO COULDN'TRESIST - GOING ON THE ATTACKON HIS DEMOCRTAIC OPPONENT JOEBIDEN - SEVERAL TIMES IN HSPEECHBIDEN IN A TWEET THISAFTERNOON SAID THE PRESIDEHAD PLANNED TO ALLOW OFF SHOREDRILLING BUT NOW CHANGED HISMIND JUST 56 DAYS BEFORE TELCTIOTHE PRESIDENT'S STOP IN SOUTHFLORIDA ALSO BROUGHT O