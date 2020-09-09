CEH ready for first NFL game

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:14s - Published 1 day ago

The Kansas City Chiefs — who open the season Thursday against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium, a game that can be seen on 41 Action News — will rely on a rookie starting running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, for the first time since 2017.

PATRICK MAHOMES HASWON MVPS IN THE PASTTWO SEASONS AND YETHE'S NOT THE MOSTTALKED ABOUT CHIEFSOFFENSIVE PLAYERHEADING INTO THIS ONE.MACKENZIE NELSON ISWITH THE PLAYER WHOIS...MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGAS THE CHIEFS OPEN THESEASON AGAINST THE TEXANSTHURSDAY - IT WILL BE THEFIRST OPENER WITH A ROOKIERUNNING BACK SINCE 2017.CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE13:25:11SAs far as visualizing,ultimatelymy first snap I"ll be nervous.That"s just what it is, thatgoes toshow that I"m a human and thisis my first NFL game.

I reallydon"t know what to expect.HOPEFULLY - CLYDE CAN SHAKETHE NERVES.3-YEARS-AGO IN New England--KAREEM HUNT FUMBLED TOSTART OFF THE GAME BUTFINISHED WITH ALMOST 250YARDS.THE BAR IS SET " BUT IT"SONE CLYDE KNEW NOTHINGABOUT.CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE13:23:30SIt"s my job as far as arunning back to protect thefootballand our job as an offense toprotectthe football, so we"ll go outthereand protect the football andhold ithigh and tight and secure it.WHEN IT COMES TOEXPECTATIONS "CLYDE SAYS HE"S NOTWORRIED ABOUT PEOPLETALKING ON SOCIAL MEDIA.CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE13:27:58SI"ve just been doing whatI"ve been doing my whole life.Idon"t look into those littlethingsas far as this is what everybodyisexpecting.

I know what I expectfrommyself and I know what theyexpectfrom me at this organization andthat"s what I"m here to dowhat I need to do.WITH THE CHIEFS, MCKENZIENELSON, 41 ACTION NEWS.