AstraZeneca pauses Covid vaccine trial after participant falls ill|Oneindia News

With all hopes pinned on a vaccine against the raging Coronavirus to bring respite, The Oxford vaccine trial faces a setback.

Final clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University have been put on hold after a participant had an adverse reaction in the UK.

AstraZeneca described it as a routine pause in the case of an unexplained illness.

It was not immediately clear where the patient was, or the nature and severity of their illness.

The company said that the move was intended to give researchers time to examine safety data while maintaining the integrity of the trials.