Astrazeneca claims Covid-19 vaccine trial pause may not be a setback

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.
Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, rise of cases in Maharashtra and Delhi, Astrazeneca’s Covid trial pause, AIIMS docs recommend lung transplant for recovered Covid patients, rule of six in Britain.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, new cases outstripping recoveries and deaths, lockdown fatigue setting in, rise of Covid infections in Europe and more. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:28Published
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with co-founder of Infosys and former chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India, Nandan Nilekani. Nilekani says that the Indian government shouldn’t buy millions of dozens of unproven vaccine because its inefficacy would jeopardize the entire vaccination program of the country. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:26Published
Indian wrestler and member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Babita Phogat came out in support of Kangana Ranaut. Amid the ongoing conflict between Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Babita Phogat urged people to support Kangana Ranaut. "Uddhav govt's action against Kangana Ranaut shows that they are frustrated. They can't scare Kangana. She is fearless," said Babita Phogat.
The national capital on September 09 crossed 2-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 4,039 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total tally rose to 2,01,174, including 4,638 deaths. Karnataka reported 9,540 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths today. The Ministry of Health stated on September 09 that 60% of the total cases have been recorded only in 5 states with 89,706 new cases. Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 20,000 and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000.
Probe continues into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput with CBI, ED and the NCB investigating different angles of the case. Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetment to suicide, has now filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against Sushant’s sister Priyanka. Rhea has alleged that Priyanka, along with a doctor from Delhi made a ‘fake’ prescription of anxiety medicines for the actor. Meanwhile, the NCB questioned Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle that has emerged in the case for the second consecutive day. The AIIMS team conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning. The AIIMS forensic team is analysing the injury pattern in relation to medical findings in the death of the actor with the CBI. Results of the viscera report is expected to come within 10 days. On the political front the Congress has accused BJP of trying to politicise the actor’s death with an eye on the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Watch this video for all the latest information on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50Published
Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly arrived in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct five Rafale fighter aircraft into Indian Air Force today.