Astrazeneca claims Covid-19 vaccine trial pause may not be a setback

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:04s - Published
Astrazeneca claims Covid-19 vaccine trial pause may not be a setback

Astrazeneca claims Covid-19 vaccine trial pause may not be a setback

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.

Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, rise of cases in Maharashtra and Delhi, Astrazeneca’s Covid trial pause, AIIMS docs recommend lung transplant for recovered Covid patients, rule of six in Britain.

Watch the full video for more details.


Coronavirus disease 2019

Covid vaccine: 8,000 jumbo jets needed to deliver doses globally, says IATA

 Shipping a coronavirus vaccine will be "largest transport challenge ever" says the airline industry.
BBC News

9/9/20: Red and Blue

 Trump accused of downplaying COVID19 outbreak; Tiger King' Joe Exotic sends letter to Trump
CBS News

AstraZeneca

What triggered shutdown of AstraZeneca vaccine hope

 A participant in AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial triggered a global shutdown of the promising vaccine after she experienced worrying neurological..
New Zealand Herald
South Africans in vaccine trial hope 'to save the world' [Video]

South Africans in vaccine trial hope 'to save the world'

Khensani Nkuna is a volunteer in AstraZeneca's experimental coronavirus vaccine trial in South Africa and she hopes to "save the world". Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

Sunetra Choudhury

India’s active Covid cases nears the million mark; lockdown fatigue setting in [Video]

India’s active Covid cases nears the million mark; lockdown fatigue setting in

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, new cases outstripping recoveries and deaths, lockdown fatigue setting in, rise of Covid infections in Europe and more. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:28Published
A CAG report on vaccines? Nandan Nilekani's words of caution [Video]

A CAG report on vaccines? Nandan Nilekani's words of caution

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with co-founder of Infosys and former chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India, Nandan Nilekani. Nilekani says that the Indian government shouldn’t buy millions of dozens of unproven vaccine because its inefficacy would jeopardize the entire vaccination program of the country. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:26Published

Maharashtra

Maha govt can't scare Kangana, she is fearless: Babita Phogat [Video]

Maha govt can't scare Kangana, she is fearless: Babita Phogat

Indian wrestler and member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Babita Phogat came out in support of Kangana Ranaut. Amid the ongoing conflict between Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Babita Phogat urged people to support Kangana Ranaut. "Uddhav govt's action against Kangana Ranaut shows that they are frustrated. They can't scare Kangana. She is fearless," said Babita Phogat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published
COVID-19: Delhi records highest single-day spike with over 4,000 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: Delhi records highest single-day spike with over 4,000 new cases

The national capital on September 09 crossed 2-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 4,039 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total tally rose to 2,01,174, including 4,638 deaths. Karnataka reported 9,540 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths today. The Ministry of Health stated on September 09 that 60% of the total cases have been recorded only in 5 states with 89,706 new cases. Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 20,000 and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Watch: Rhea files complaint against Sushant’s sister; AIIMS team conducts test [Video]

Watch: Rhea files complaint against Sushant’s sister; AIIMS team conducts test

Probe continues into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput with CBI, ED and the NCB investigating different angles of the case. Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetment to suicide, has now filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against Sushant’s sister Priyanka. Rhea has alleged that Priyanka, along with a doctor from Delhi made a ‘fake’ prescription of anxiety medicines for the actor. Meanwhile, the NCB questioned Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle that has emerged in the case for the second consecutive day. The AIIMS team conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning. The AIIMS forensic team is analysing the injury pattern in relation to medical findings in the death of the actor with the CBI. Results of the viscera report is expected to come within 10 days. On the political front the Congress has accused BJP of trying to politicise the actor’s death with an eye on the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Watch this video for all the latest information on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:50Published

Delhi

Minister of Armed Forces of France arrives in Delhi [Video]

Minister of Armed Forces of France arrives in Delhi

Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly arrived in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct five Rafale fighter aircraft into Indian Air Force today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

French defence minister arrives in Delhi, to attend Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala

 French Defence Minister Florence Parly arrived here in the national capital on an official visit on Thursday morning, ahead of the formal induction of the first..
IndiaTimes

Helen Petousis-Harris: Why we shouldn't worry about vaccine trial's 'pause'

Helen Petousis-Harris: Why we shouldn't worry about vaccine trial's 'pause' COMMENT: Yesterday, AstraZeneca pushed the pause button on its late-stage trials of a Covid-19...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •DNA


Covid-19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca puts vaccine trial on pause

Covid-19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca puts vaccine trial on pause AstraZeneca has put its trial of a Covid-19 vaccine on pause after a suspected serious adverse...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •DNA


AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial has been stopped after an illness. Here's what it means.

The hold AstraZeneca placed Tuesday on its COVID-19 vaccine trials is the first major setback in...
USATODAY.com - Published


Local clinical trial expert 'not surprised' by COVID-19 vaccine trial halt [Video]

Local clinical trial expert 'not surprised' by COVID-19 vaccine trial halt

The race to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to the market has hit a snag. One of the companies working to develop the drug, AstraZeneca, has put its clinical trial on hold after a patient got sick.

Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4     Duration: 02:14Published
Doctor warns rushing for a COVID-19 vaccine could be dangerous, local volunteer encouraging push for cure [Video]

Doctor warns rushing for a COVID-19 vaccine could be dangerous, local volunteer encouraging push for cure

The race for a coronavirus vaccine is moving backward. At least for AstraZeneca and Oxford University, but doctors urge vaccine makers to take things slow.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:34Published
AstraZeneca Pauses Vaccine Trial After UK Woman Becomes Ill [Video]

AstraZeneca Pauses Vaccine Trial After UK Woman Becomes Ill

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial after a UK woman became ill. Elizabeth Cook tells us what went wrong.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:08Published