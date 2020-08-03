Aftermath of fire that destroyed Greece's largest migrant camp

Global  
 

A large fire has destroyed much of Greece's largest migrant camp, the Moria facility, on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Aftermath footage recorded by Jonathan Mitchell on Wednesday (September 9) shows a fire-damaged building, as a small group of people look on.

According to local media, about 25 firefighters battled the blaze as migrants were evacuated, and some have suffered injuries.


Thousands flee fire at Greece's largest migrant camp

Several fires have mostly destroyed the Moria refugee camp, home to more than 12,000 asylum seekers....
Deutsche Welle - Published


