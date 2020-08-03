Aftermath of fire that destroyed Greece's largest migrant camp

A large fire has destroyed much of Greece's largest migrant camp, the Moria facility, on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Aftermath footage recorded by Jonathan Mitchell on Wednesday (September 9) shows a fire-damaged building, as a small group of people look on.

According to local media, about 25 firefighters battled the blaze as migrants were evacuated, and some have suffered injuries.