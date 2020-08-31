|
Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 900 More Coronavirus Cases, And 14 Additional Deaths
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 931 new coronavirus cases, with Allegheny County reporting 68 new cases.
