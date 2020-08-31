Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 900 More Coronavirus Cases, And 14 Additional Deaths Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:15s - Published 3 minutes ago Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 900 More Coronavirus Cases, And 14 Additional Deaths The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 931 new coronavirus cases, with Allegheny County reporting 68 new cases. 0

