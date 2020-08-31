Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'A Profound Effect On Me': Lupita Nyong'o Breaks Silence With Tribute To 'Black Panther' Co-Star Chadwick Boseman

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:26s - Published
'A Profound Effect On Me': Lupita Nyong'o Breaks Silence With Tribute To 'Black Panther' Co-Star Chadwick Boseman

'A Profound Effect On Me': Lupita Nyong'o Breaks Silence With Tribute To 'Black Panther' Co-Star Chadwick Boseman

Actress Lupita Nyong’o broke her silence this week with a lengthy, mournful statement about her “Black Panther” co-star, Chadwick Boseman, who died on Aug.

28 of colon cancer.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Black Panther star Winston Duke latest to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther co-star Winston Duke is the latest to pay tribute following the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •SOHH


Chadwick Boseman honored by 'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright in emotional tribute: ‘For my brother’

Letitia Wright gave an emotional tribute to her on-screen “Black Panther” brother Chadwick...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared


Michael B Jordan pens heartbreaking tribute to big brother 'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman

Michael B Jordan paid a heartfelt tribute to his co-star Chadwick Boseman three days after his...
DNA - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsBelfast Telegraph



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lupita Nyong'o pays emotional tribute to late co-star Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Lupita Nyong'o pays emotional tribute to late co-star Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong'o feels "hopeless" following the death of Chadwick Boseman, as she says she is "struggling to think and speak" about her friend and co-star in past tense.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 02:42Published
Lupita Nyong’o posts powerful tribute to Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Lupita Nyong’o posts powerful tribute to Chadwick Boseman

On Tuesday, Lupita Nyong’o took to Instagram to speak publicly for the first time about the death of her friend and co-star, Chadwick Boseman.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Top 10 Chadwick Boseman Movie Moments We Love [Video]

Top 10 Chadwick Boseman Movie Moments We Love

Rest In Power, King. For this list, we’re looking at the scenes and roles that epitomized this late actor’s talent, influence, and the gifts that he gave the world.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:48Published