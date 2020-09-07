Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wildfire smoke plumes morphs San Francisco's skyline into eerie Martian orange

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Wildfire smoke plumes morphs San Francisco's skyline into eerie Martian orange

Wildfire smoke plumes morphs San Francisco's skyline into eerie Martian orange

The National Weather Service said wildfires burning across Northern California caused unprecedented smoke clouds.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Smoke-Choked Skies Cast Eerie Dark Orange Glow Over Bay Area [Video]

Smoke-Choked Skies Cast Eerie Dark Orange Glow Over Bay Area

Team coverage of heavy smoke from Northern California and Oregon fires blotting out sun (9-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:01Published
Students Rising Above Annual Gala Fundraiser Goes Online With 'Hamilton' Star Darnell Abraham [Video]

Students Rising Above Annual Gala Fundraiser Goes Online With 'Hamilton' Star Darnell Abraham

It was a much smaller affair than the galas of years past, but Students Rising Above's 17th annual fundraiser at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco brought star power with a lot of heart. The..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:04Published
BURNING MAN: Gathering at San Francisco's Ocean Beach -- Original Site Of Burning Man -- Angers Mayor [Video]

BURNING MAN: Gathering at San Francisco's Ocean Beach -- Original Site Of Burning Man -- Angers Mayor

Gathering at San Francisco's Ocean Beach -- Original Site Of Burning Man -- Angers Mayor

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:13Published