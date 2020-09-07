Wildfire smoke plumes morphs San Francisco's skyline into eerie Martian orange
The National Weather Service said wildfires burning across Northern California caused unprecedented smoke clouds.
Smoke-Choked Skies Cast Eerie Dark Orange Glow Over Bay AreaTeam coverage of heavy smoke from Northern California and Oregon fires blotting out sun (9-9-2020)
