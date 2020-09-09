Global  
 

Demand for Red Cross services drops as snow helps firefighters battle Cameron Peak Fire

Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Demand for Red Cross services drops as snow helps firefighters battle Cameron Peak Fire

Demand for Red Cross services drops as snow helps firefighters battle Cameron Peak Fire

Firefighters battling the Cameron Peak blaze are finally seeing some needed relief.

The cold air and snow are helping in a big way.


