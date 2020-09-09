Demand for Red Cross services drops as snow helps firefighters battle Cameron Peak Fire
Firefighters battling the Cameron Peak blaze are finally seeing some needed relief.
The cold air and snow are helping in a big way.
Summer Snow Helps Crews Hold Cameron Peak Fire At 102,596 AcresAfter explosive growth during the record heat over the Labor Day weekend, the summer snow helped firefighters keep the Cameron Peak Fire in check on Tuesday.
Denver hit with early snowfall after weekend of record-breaking heatwaveResidents in Denver, Colorado woke up to snow Tuesday morning, September 8, after the Cameron Peak Fire rapidly grew over Labor Day Weekend amidst record-breaking heat.
The snow was unusually early..
Snow falls on Cameron Peak Fire in ColoradoThough snow is blanketing the Colorado mountains where the Cameron Peak Fire is burning, firefighters say the fight isn’t over.