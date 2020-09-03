Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was 'Deadly' In February But Did Not Tell The Public

The parents of a 12-year-old Guatemalan boy named Gustavo, who struggles to speak, has deformed limbs and suffered a machete attack, sent their son to the United States alone amid turmoil in Mexico. They hoped for a better future for him in the U.S., until he vanished and was deported to Guatemala, where he's targeted and bullied. Gavino Garay tells the story.
Election Day is just 7 weeks away and the deadline to register to vote is rapidly approaching in most states. The quickest way to register to vote online is to go to your state’s official elections website. Gizmodo reports that an even easier way to register is to head over to Vote.gov. You simply choose your state from a drop-down menu and Vote.gov does the rest. The website tells you everything you need to perform your civic duty, including how to register and where.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to the United States, one huge question looms: Whether or not Americans would accept a potential vaccine has lingered over everything. First, there was the concern that the anti-vaxxer movement might dissuade people. More recently, the worry has been that Trump would rush out an unproven vaccine. It would be an obvious attempt to earn an election bump in November, says Gizmodo.
US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis Dejoy is now in the hot seat for more than slowing down the mail delivery. The USPS's decline in productivity has raised concerns about its ability to manage the unprecedented deluge of absentee ballots expected this election season. According to Gizmodo, five of his former employees have accused him of engaging in a straw donor scheme.
E-cigarette maker Juul is starting to choke. According to Gizmodo, Juul is preparing for more layoffs, and may ultimately pull out of some overseas markets. The company is in the midst of dealing with regulatory crackdowns and multiple investigations into its products and marketing tactics. Juul flew close to the sun a few years ago when it dominated the market for vape products, but has seen a spectacular fall from its prime.
As governors across America take their cue from President Donald Trump, the pressure is on to get children back into classrooms. But according to HuffPost, teachers' unions just aren't having it, and..