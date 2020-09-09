Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump tells Woodward he downplayed coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Trump tells Woodward he downplayed coronavirus

Trump tells Woodward he downplayed coronavirus

[NFA] President Donald Trump acknowledged in February he knew how deadly and contagious the novel coronavirus was but did not convey that information to the American people because he did not want to create a panic, according to interviews for a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

TRUMP (FEB 27): “It’s going to disappear one day.

It's like a miracle.

It will disappear…” Those optimistic words by President Donald Trump in February were under renewed scrutiny Wednesday, after an upcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward revealed the president knew early on how deadly and contagious the novel coronavirus was, but did not convey that information to the American people because he did not want to create a panic.

In a recording of a February 7 interview with Woodward Trump said: “It goes through the air.

That’s always tougher than the touch.

You don’t have to touch things.

Right?

But the air, you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed… And so that’s a very tricky one.

That’s a very delicate one.

It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus.” But publicly, Trump played down the threat.

Just days later, telling Americans: TRUMP (FEB 28) “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus.

You know that right?

Coronavirus... And this is their new hoax.” In comments to Woodward in March, Trump explained it was a strategy: "I wanted to always play it down… I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic.” In that conversation, Trump also told Woodward that some "startling facts" had just come out about the virus' targets, saying: ”It's not just old, older.

Young people too, plenty of young people." The recorded interviews, obtained by CNN and from reporting by Woodward for his new book "Rage" come as Trump's efforts to battle COVID-19 face intense criticism.

The virus has killed more than 190,000 people in the United States so far.

Trump on Wednesday defended his comments from earlier this year: “Certainly I’m not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy.

We want to show confidence, we want to show strength, we want to show strength as a nation.

And that’s what I’ve done.” But Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called the president’s actions a betrayal: “He failed to do his job on purpose.

It was a life and death betrayal of the American people... You know, his failure is not only cost lives and sent our economy into a tailspin, it cost millions more in American livelihoods.” The University of Washington's health institute last week forecast that U.S. coronavirus deaths could reach 410,000 by year end.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. reducing troop numbers in Iraq [Video]

U.S. reducing troop numbers in Iraq

The military is downsizing its presence in Iraq from 5000 to 3200 troops, as the local military takes over security operations against remnants of the Islamic State militant group. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

Woodward book reveals Trump chose to downplay COVID-19 early on

 A new book from famed journalist Bob Woodward says President Trump knew about the dangers of coronavirus as early as February and intentionally decided to..
CBS News

Will the Woodward tapes impact Trump's reelection campaign?

 President Trump deliberately downplayed the severity of the coronavirus threat back in February, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward. Woodward..
CBS News

Bob Woodward Bob Woodward American journalist

Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over knowing about threat of Covid-19 [Video]

Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over knowing about threat of Covid-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump after heplayed down the threat of Covid-19 despite knowing of the dangers of thevirus. The allegations came from journalist Bob Woodward's new book whichappears to suggest that the President deliberately minimised the danger ofcoronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump calls on Biden to release Supreme court list

 President Donald Trump releases an additiona 20 names to a list of Supreme Court candidates and calls on his rival Joe Biden to do the same. (Sept. 9)
 
USATODAY.com

Race for the White House: Biden aims to rebuild 'blue wall' in appeal to autoworkers

 Joe Biden travelled to suburban Detroit to make a direct appeal to blue-collar workers who might have voted Republican four years ago but now regret it —..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

Trump Knew Seriousness Of The Coronavirus Early On, New Book Says

President Trump told journalist Bob Woodward the coronavirus was "deadly stuff" while publicly...
NPR - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comCBC.ca


Will the Woodward tapes impact Trump's reelection campaign?

President Trump deliberately downplayed the severity of the coronavirus threat back in February,...
CBS News - Published

Bob Woodward Under Fire For Sitting on Tapes of Trump Admitting He Downplayed Virus

Bob Woodward Under Fire For Sitting on Tapes of Trump Admitting He Downplayed Virus After releasing audio of President Donald Trump privately admitting to the dangers of the...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

thkwhatsup

Tomas Tomasi BULLETIN NEWS BREAKING BULLETIN: Trump Tells Bob Woodward ( on Feb 7,2020) He Intentionally Downplayed Danger of COVID-19. Woodwa… https://t.co/c0hTzQXP04 1 minute ago

TheCityTroll

The Troll RT @SerendipityDizl: So, a tape is released where Trump tells Bob Woodward that he “intentionally downplayed the virus” because he didn’t w… 2 minutes ago

ecol0gy

Carly 🌊 RT @aliamjadrizvi: This is criminal. Trump tells Bob Woodward -- ON TAPE -- that he publicly downplayed the coronavirus pandemic ON PURPOS… 2 minutes ago

DScottJones4

DeborahScottJones 🇺🇸🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 RT @mitchellreports: Washington Post: Trump tells Bob Woodward he intentionally downplayed severity of coronavirus @costareports @MSNBC htt… 3 minutes ago

Komos95

Manos RT @annfbk816: During interviews with Bob Woodward & on tape, 45 admits that he knew the virus was serious, airborne and deadly. Republican… 19 minutes ago

ShyTalk57

David Gregory RT @MSNBC: NEW: Bob Woodward's new book 'Rage' alleges that Pres. Trump downplayed the severity of the coronavirus in early 2020 even thoug… 39 minutes ago

LaryCrews

Lary Crews Trump Tells Bob Woodward He Intentionally Downplayed Severity Of COVID-1... https://t.co/7NjDpEGni1 via @YouTube 48 minutes ago

Li_peacemc23

Michelle Washington Post: Trump tells Bob Woodward he intentionally downplayed severity of coronavirus https://t.co/MAAh2bZpBW via @msnbc 1 hour ago