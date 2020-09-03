Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon Looking To Fill 33,000 Jobs

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Amazon Looking To Fill 33,000 Jobs

Amazon Looking To Fill 33,000 Jobs

The e-commerce giant is looking for people to fill management and tech jobs during an online, virtual career day event.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Amazon to create thousands of new jobs across the UK

Online giant Amazon is to create 7,000 new jobs in the coming months at its warehouses and other...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Express and StarWales OnlineWorldNews


News24.com | Amazon to add another 10 000 US jobs

Amazon plans to add 10 000 permanent jobs in the US state of Washington in the coming years in the...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Motley FoolSeattlePI.com


Hundreds of new jobs created at Amazon base in Swansea

Hundreds of new jobs created at Amazon base in Swansea Around a third of the new roles are permanent
Wales Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon Looking To Fill 33,000 Positions [Video]

Amazon Looking To Fill 33,000 Positions

Amazon is hiring tens of thousands of workers for jobs across the country, including in New York.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published
Amazon is on a hiring spree [Video]

Amazon is on a hiring spree

Amazon is on a hiring spree. Today the company says it's looking to bring on board 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs [Video]

Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs

Amazon is adding 10,000 new jobs to its planned Bellevue, Washington expansion. On Friday, the retail giant said its new leases on two buildiings there will now total 25,000 positions. Earlier this..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:25Published