Amazon Looking To Fill 33,000 Jobs
Amazon Looking To Fill 33,000 Jobs
The e-commerce giant is looking for people to fill management and tech jobs during an online, virtual career day event.
Online giant Amazon is to create 7,000 new jobs in the coming months at its warehouses and other...
Amazon plans to add 10 000 permanent jobs in the US state of Washington in the coming years in the...
Around a third of the new roles are permanent
Amazon Looking To Fill 33,000 Positions
Amazon is hiring tens of thousands of workers for jobs across the country, including in New York.
Amazon is on a hiring spree
Amazon is on a hiring spree. Today the company says it's looking to bring on board 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles.
Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs
Amazon is adding 10,000 new jobs to its planned Bellevue, Washington expansion.
On Friday, the retail giant said its new leases on two buildiings there will now total 25,000 positions.
Earlier this..
