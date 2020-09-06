Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls Rhea Chakraborty 'Bengalee Brahmin'|Oneindia News

As politics rages over Sushant Singh Rajput death case, newly appointed the party's West Bengal chief Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described actor Rhea Chakraborty's arrest over drug charges as ludicrous and called her a Bengalee Brahmin lady whose father a retired Army officer is entitled to demand justice for his kids.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader also accused the BJP of turning Sushant Singh Rajput into a Bihari actor to score political points ahead of the Bihar election.