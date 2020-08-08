Global  
 

Concern About Spike

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Concern About Spike
Local leaders waiting on case data after carnival

Sick.

This morning local health and city leaders are concerned about potential coronavirus impacts after a 10 day carnival in madison.

Waay31s sierra phillips joins us live from the madison county health department.

Sierra, what are leaders looking at since that carnival left town nearly a week ago?

This morning leaders are still waiting for defintiive data on the carnival.

Madison county commission chairman dale strong told waay31 its just too soon to know the impacts on the county just yet.

Dr. karen landers with the alabama department of public health said big gathering are always a concern with the coronavirus.

Strong and landers both stressed the importance of following health guidelines like wearing a mask.

Strong said what happened in marshall county is still on his mind.

Dale strong, madison county commission chairman "give it another week and then maybe we will have some data that will show what occurred here.

We do know that whenever it was in boaz both of the hospitals there 10-21 days later did have extremely high numbers that were attributed to that carnival."

It could be another week before those numbers come in.

Dr. landers added its important to monitor yourself for symptoms. reporting live in madison county sierra phillips




