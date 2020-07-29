Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WEB EXTRA: Orange Sky In San Francisco

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:59s - Published
WEB EXTRA: Orange Sky In San Francisco

WEB EXTRA: Orange Sky In San Francisco

There was an orange glow over the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as smoke from wildfires in Northern California covered the area.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wildfire smoke turns skyline of San Francisco orange [Video]

Wildfire smoke turns skyline of San Francisco orange

San Francisco in United States is witnessing unusual sky colour, a hazy orange due to wildfire smoke. Fog blankets the skyline of California's city. Series of wildfires broke out in bay area in August...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
Web Extra: SFFD’s Gravity-Assisted Backup Water Supply [Video]

Web Extra: SFFD’s Gravity-Assisted Backup Water Supply

Tuesday's 5 alarm fire in San Francisco required about half of the city's on duty firefighters. KPIX 5's Wilson Walker spoke with San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter about what..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:50Published