Winchester bus crash: ‘I heard lots of screaming’

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:30s - Published
A double-decker school bus crashed into a railway bridge in Winchester on Thursday morning, shearing off the roof.

Caroline Coates said that she “heard lots of screaming”, and that her son Jake, who was on the bus, described the crash as “like an explosion”.

Report by Jonesia.

Pupils ‘distressed and crying’ after school bus roof sheared off in bridge crash [Video]

Pupils ‘distressed and crying’ after school bus roof sheared off in bridge crash

Children were left “distressed, screaming and crying” after their double-decker school bus crashed into a railway bridge, shearing off the roof. Threepupils were taken to hospital with “serious..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Schoolchildren injured in Winchester bus crash [Video]

Schoolchildren injured in Winchester bus crash

Fifteen children have been injured after a double-decker bus collided with a railway bridge in Winchester on Thursday morning.

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:58Published