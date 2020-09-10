Winchester bus crash: ‘I heard lots of screaming’

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, has died at the age of 82.
Her agent said: “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."
She is known for her role as Countess Teresa di Vicenzo in the sixth film in the Bond series, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and also starred in the original The Avengers series.
Rigg made her last appearance as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones last year.
