9/11 attack, 19 years on | Memorial ceremonies change for 2020 | Oneindia News

The year 2020 has changed the traditional memorials observed for the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks that were carried out in 2001.

Some communities in America have cancelled the commemoration of the attacks while others have decided to go ahead with modifications in the backdrop of the Coronavius pandemic.

This is how the day is being marked.

