Indiana State Police asking for public's' help in Steuben County motorcycle death investigation

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are seeking public assistance regarding the investigation of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred last Sunday night, Sept.

6, 2020 in Steuben County.

70s.

State police are asking for help in identifying a vehicle that was at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in steuben county.the crash happened just after 9-30 sunday night on south west fox lake road.investigators say 42-year-old "james dameron' drove off the road and hit a utility pole.

Witnesses tell police a car stopped at the scene, possibly to provide assistance but left the area prior to officers arriving.

If you have any information about the car, the identify of the driver, or occupants in the vehicle, you're urged to call the state police post at 260-432-86-61.




