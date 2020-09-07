WCBI News at 6 - 09/07/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published on September 7, 2020

Five people are arrested in an amory drug bust and some are accused of making methamphetamine.

23-year-old summer collins and 43- year-old adam owens are both charged with manufacturing meth and possession of meth with intent to sell.

39-year-old dale taylor is also charged with manufacturing meth and possession.

22-year-old alaina adams and 25-year- old anthony williams are both charged with possession of meth with intent to sell.

Amory police and the north mississippi narcotics unit served a search warrant at a home on south bulevard late last week.

In a press release today, amory police say all of the suspects remain in jail and are waiting on their bond to be set.

The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation.

Top the mississippi bureau of investigation issues a state-wide alert asking for help in a death investigation.

Clarke county deputies and mbi investigators found this cross on a silver chain on an unidentified man's neck.

Law enforcement hope someone will recognize the cross because no one has been able to identify the person found dead.

The man found is described as being african-american, 50 to 60 years old, about five foot - eight inches tall, and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

He was found on the side of highway 18, east of pachuta.

Clarke county is just south of meridian.

If you have any information, call the clarke county sheriff's office at the number on your screen.

Firefighters responding to a mobile home in oktibbeha county, arrived to find the fire had already been extinguished.

Crews from east oktibbeha fire and rescue responded to the call around 7:45 this morning at lakeside mobile home park - near clayton village.

They saw smoke coming from a broken window, but got inside to find the fire was already out.

Firefighters say the it started in a bedroom and spread to the laundry room.

The fire then burned through the water line supplying the washing machine.

That leak sprayed the bedroom and put out the fire.

No one was home at the time.

The most recent numbers show mississippi's unemployment rate in july was 11 point five percent.

A full percentage point above the national average.

A global pandemic wreck the economy but there are signs of improvement... wcbi's bobby martinez talks with one man who says it has been a roller coaster year... pkg "you can easily be homeless."

And it's a reality some americans have faced in 2020.

Covid 19 continues to make an major impact on the economy and millions of americans daily..

Unemployment claims in mississippi reached nearly four thousand for the week ending on august 29th.

And for dennis muzahuzi he spent most of the year driving delivery vans in georgia..

It was struggle to make ends meet..

Sot - dennis muzahuzi - graduate assistant coach, muw men's soccer "the pandemic came in and everything just crashed.

And then some places, we don't get so many packs like they used to order before so now you're driving less, our hours are cut down and you just bring home just peanuts at that time."

So he decided to move to mississippi for a fresh start.

He has taken the job of a graduate assistant for men's soccer team at the w.

Sot - dennis muzahuzi - graduate assistant coach, muw men's soccer "thing is - it's too much driving and it's not giving me what i hoped for.

So i'm passionate about soccer.

I would accept a challenge to fall back a little bit and see where i can go with the soccer program."

Muzahuzi says being disciplined with your money during a pandemic is important.

Sot - dennis muzahuzi - graduate assistant coach, muw men's soccer "now i need to downsize you know.

If i have to now eat different kind of foods, i'm a have to focus now on paying some bills and then food and cut out all the other stuff.

Because you want to get your insurance and stuff, you don't want to fall short on that."

Tag if you need help in finding a job, visit the mississippi department of employment security website.

Wcbi update stinger off top a classic car show and a lot of people wanting to help two law enforcement families raises hundreds of dollars.

You may recall our story about the antique car show back on august 29th.

Well, today the monroe county sheriff's department says more than 12 hundred was raised for the families of deputy zach wilbanks and fallen deputy dylan pickle.

Pickle died on july 25th after being struck by a car at a safety checkpoint in hamilton.

Wilbanks was injured and could return to work early next year.

Organizers say they wanted to give back to the deputy's families because of the serve that law deputy's families because of the serve that law enforcement give to the community.

Stay with us... wcbi news at six continues after the 2 while our fingers were crossed for a late-week cold front, it looks like we won't see many effects from that here, meaning we'll stay warm and humid.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with chances for storms returning by the weekend.

Monday night: mostly clear skies will continue tonight with quiet and calm weather.

Lows will be in the low 60s with a light southeasterly wind.

Tuesday: aside from a few clouds, tuesday is shaping up to be mostly sunny and warm.

Temperatures will top out in the low 90s, but with the added humidity, the heat index could be as high as 95 at times.

We'll add in a 10% chance of an afternoon shower, but rain is very unlikely.

Wednesday-friday: we'll see a few more clouds for the second half of the week with a few isolated showers or storms possible each afternoon.

In general, rain will be very hit-or-miss and total amounts will be low.

There will be some peeks of sunshine helping us to warm to near 90 each afternoon.

Overnight lows will be near 70.

Saturday-monday: as our much awaited cold front approaches the area, we'll have a few more chances for showers and storms through the weekend and into early next week.

We'll only call it a 30% chance, so most of us won't see rain every single day.

Still, don't be shocked if you see some quick downpours.

Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

You can also get the latest weather updates on facebook, twitter, and stinger southern miss is ready for a new era of football in hattiesburg...more on one game in the 2020 season was apparently enough for southern miss head football coach jay hopson hopson officially resigns from his position with the golden eagles following a 32-21 loss to south alabama last thursday southern miss athletic director jeremy mcclain saying in a released that hopson approached him following the season opening loss on thursday and both agreed that the golden eagles were in need of new leadership hopson leaves southern miss after five seasons at the helm, with a 28-23 overall record and three bowl game appearances the beginning of the mike leach mississippi state era begins in less than twenty days of course one of the biggest details to iron out is naming a starting q-b the bulldogs held the team's first scrimmage this past weekend coach leach saying that the quarterback race still remains open, however k-j costello, and will rogers have stood out among the rest according to leach, a starter should be named prior to week one leach also says he's noticed more consistency as his team progresses toward the season leach: "i'm not going to sit here and tell you we were consistent because we weren't but we more so than i expected.

I think some of that, the quickest way to iron that out, that's hard because you have to make decisions of who to put where and whether they're first team, second team, third team and all that stuff, over in oxford, the rebels two year quarterback competition continues between john rhys plumlee and matt corral in 2019, former coach matt luke often alternated between corral and plumlee never fully naming a starter that should change this season now with head coach lane kiffin who has cited corral to be slightly ahead in the race however, after last season the wide receiver core is used to shuffling between q-b's wide receiver elijah more says obviously having extra time to prepare with one q-b would be easier except now the receivers are prepared for anything "it makes it easier you know on who we'll really get more, i guess, reps and stuff like that.

One thing i can say from learning from last year to this year like it doesn't matter what quarterbacks in there.

You just take reps with everyone.

Make sure that if something happe's it's next man up and be comfortable with everyone so all the receievrs are not making no mistakes.

" now that mississippi public schools have resumed football, week one of the endzone is officially in the books although, the first two weeks of match-ups were canceled..starting the season with what would've been week three match-ups did not dissapoint in fact, it gave us some pretty good plays...here's the top five from week one starting it off at number five....the reigning 6a state champs at grenada q-b michael harvey going deep to jalen webb...who comes up with the insane grab..chargers got the road win 37-20 #4 -- nettleton hosting hatley....setting the tone to fear the tigers this season...q-b david oswalt with the dime to zavian dilworth...nettlet on coming up with the 56- shutout...can't wait to see more this season #3 -- i call this one the pater power cannon...it speaks for itself...qb k-d carter to rashad hornesburger...k-d carter and company will always make you pay for it #2 -- east webster at vardaman....the rams proving if you get an opportunity to score you take it....wolverines fumble...ethan parker on the scoop and score..a nice play by the rams #1 -- honestly, the game between starkville and west point was just good play after good play with six seconds on the clock before half...altmeyer finding w-r stacy robinson for the score...jackets with the huge season opening dub against west point