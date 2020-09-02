Fox 4 Book Campaign: Friday is the last day to donate

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:44s - Published 6 minutes ago

Scripps, and every year for “National Reading Day,” our company’s charitable organization, the Scripps Howard Foundation, commits to raising money to give books to kids in need as part of our “If you give a child a book…” Campaign.

TODAY IS THE LAST DAY OF OUR "IFYOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK"CAMPAIGN, WITH OUR PARENTCOMPANY’S SCRIPPS HOWARDFOUNDATION.

FOR THE LAST TWOWEEKS, WE’VE ASKED YOU TO JOINUS IN OUR MISSION OF GETTING ABOOK INTO THE HANDS OF EVERYCHILD IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA.

SO IWANT TO USE THIS FINALOPPORTUNITY, TO REMIND YOU WHYBOOKS ARE SO CRUCIAL TO ACHILD’S FUTURE.<NATSOVER THE LAST TWO WEEKS, WE’VESHOWN YOU HOW MUCH OUR "IF YOUGIVE A CHILD A BOOK" CAMPAIGN,HELPS CHILDREN RIGHT HERE INSOUTHWEST FLORIDA.BRIE "when they walked in, theireyes lit up, they were just soexcited.

And then they said, ’DoI get to keep it?’ and I go,’absolutely, this is your booYou’re gonna get to put yourname in it and bring it home.’"NATSWE’VE SHARED WITH YOU THE MAGICOF SEEING A CHILD READ ON THEIROWN FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME.BRIE "such a great feeling whenkids actually have that lightbulb moment.

I had a little girllast year, when she was actuallyreading and she like read awhole like page, she was like,’Oh, my gosh, I did it.

I canread!’"WE’VE TOLD YOU HOW READING LAYSTHE FOUNDATION FOR A CHILD’SFUTURE.ELLIOTT "the single mospredictor of future success isthe ability to read"WE’VE EXPLAINED HOW EVEN BEFORETHE AGE OF ONE, BABIES ARELAYING THE FRAMEWORK FOR THEREST OF THEIR EDUCATION...NORA NATSAND ALREADY LEARNING THE PROCESSOF READING.SUSAN "the first thing thatthey’re hearing, oral language,they’re mommy’s cooing andtalking, and making lovingnoises, and Children startunderstand that words expressour feelings, And from there, weunderstand that those oral Wordsare now on paper, they’re inbooks"YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT ANY CHILD ISGOING THROUGH, AND WE’VE SHOWNYOU -- BOOKS CAN PROVIDE ANESCAPE FROM THOSE DAILYSTRUGGLES.BRIE "maybe something’s going onin the household and they wantto just go get lost in a book.

Icould totally see thathappening"AND WE’VE TOLD YOU, THERE AREFAMILIES RIGHT HERE IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA, WHO HAVE TO MAKE THEPAINFUL DECISION OF EITHERPUTTING A MEAL ON THE TABLE, ORA BOOK IN THEIR CHILD’S HANDS.SUSAN "their families are hardpressed to put food on thetable, to make sure they haveair conditioning in the hotsummer, that they havetransportation and clothes andso on" 11 secNOW, IT COMES DOWN TO YOU.

HELPUS IN OUR MISSION TO CHANGE THELIVES OF AS MANY KIDS HERE INSOUTHWEST FLORIDA.

BE THE REASONTHEIR FUTURE -- AND THE SMILESON THEIR FACES -- ARE EVENBRIGHTER.NATSBRIE "when you see how happy andexcited they are, to actuallyreceive a book that’s going tobelong to them, be the reasonand make the difference forkid’s life.

Anybody can do thatjust by donating." 15 SEC(LISA TAG)TODAY IS YOUR LAST DAY TO D