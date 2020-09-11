Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

Drought conditions in the Wabash Valley may lead to increased wildfire risk

The west coast wildfires have been making major headlines throughout the country over the last few weeks.

So how likely is it for us here in the wabash valley to see wildfires?

Storm team 10's david siple explains safe fire practices and how wildfires in indiana and illinois may be more common than you think.

It's that time of year for backyard campfires.

Unfortunately, this usually coincides with the driest times here in the valley.

Here are a few tips to follow before lighting your fire.

V} first and foremost, you must always follow city and county ordinances dealing with open burning.

Martin county in southern indiana is the first of probably many counties to put a burn ban in effect.

This simply means campfires and other recreational fires cannot happen.

Citations and fines are possible and criminal charges may be enforced if a fire results in personal or property damage.

Standu} you should still be very cautious having open fires right now since we have been fairly dry.

V} the latest u.s. drought monitor has many portions of our region underneath abnormally dry conditions.

And these levels could easily go up with little rain in the forecast.

Standu} so, if you still want to enjoy those late-night campfires, here are few tips.

V} keep a hose nearby to extinguish any flames that aren't in the fire pit.

Never put anything other than wood into your fire.

Cardboard, for example, can burn fast and the ashes can easily become lofted igniting something nearby.

Also, check-in with storm team 10 to see if wind speeds will be low.

There are many ways to have a safe evening fire in your backyard or even at your local campground.

I have a full list online at wthitv.com of other ways to keep the fire contained in one spot.

In my backyard, i'm storm team 10's david siple.

Back to you.