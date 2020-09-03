9/11 Remembered: President Trump, Former VP Biden Visit Flight 93 Memorial In Shanksville On 19th Anniversary
9/11 Remembered: President Trump, Former VP Biden Visit Flight 93 Memorial In Shanksville On 19th Anniversary
President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden visited the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville to commemorate the 19th anniversary of 9/11; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.
