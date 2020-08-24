Defiance County firefighters climbing to honor fallen 9/11 victims

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 minutes ago

Members of the South Richland Fire Department in Defiance, along with other firefighters and first responders, met up to honor 9/11 victims by climbing the same number of flight of stairs as floors in the World Trade Center.

Time.

As some gathered to remember the lives lost nineteen years ago today, a group of firefighters in defiance ohio climbed stairs to honor the fallen heroes on 9-11.

Fox 55 caleb saylor has more.

?nat pop of tight shot of firefighter walking?

110 flights of stairs.

The same number of floors in the world trad how long that firefighters in defiance county ohio climbed to honor the lives lost on september eleventh, two thousand and one at the planet fitness in defiance, south richland fire department and other firefighters met up to honor nine ele en e donm ever want to forget.

Richland firefighter and chaplin ron monteith organized the stairclimb to keep the memory of those lost that day alive want us to forg becoming that people d realize what happened or they tend to forget what happened.

I just don want people to forget the sacrifice of the first responders and the over 3000 people were killed.

Planet fitness manager matt stantz got the call about hosting the climb,it was easy for him to say yes to the public display of remembrance.

The k the only way we ever going to continue to remember is to have people like these firefighters, and all the firefighters in all the other departments do these type of things i think it important for our youth to know what happened firefighters and first responders from south richland and defiance, in full gear, climbed, and climbed, and climbed.

Just like the ny firefighters did on this day nineteen years ago to try and save as many lives as possible.

A memory that monteith says hel always remember want to let this go, ever as long as i have the physical ability to in defiance, caleb saylor, r.- fox 55 news ?

Monteith says he hopes to be able to organize a similar event