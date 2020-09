Illinois High School Associations Sends Letter To Pritzker Hoping To Get Athletes Back On Field Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:06s - Published 3 minutes ago Illinois High School Associations Sends Letter To Pritzker Hoping To Get Athletes Back On Field On Friday night there were no lights for high school football in Illinois. Now the Illinois High School Association is hoping to score a chance to get athletes back on the field with a letter to the governor. 0

