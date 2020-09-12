Students Demand Return To In-Person Learning And School Sports

COVID-19 has delayed the start of the fall sports season, and now, student athletes are rallying with a demand to get back on the field.



Related videos from verified sources Review of the week of high school sports



Review of the week of high school sports Credit: KQTV Published 1 day ago Lincoln-Sudbury High School To Start Remotely After Large Student Party



The Sudbury Board of Health announced on Saturday that the school must start with remote learning for at least 14 days after police broke up a large, student party on Friday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:30 Published 1 day ago Local professional boxers fighting for opportunities



Local professional boxers fighting for opportunities Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:49 Published 2 days ago