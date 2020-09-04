No part of Afghanistan untouched by India's 400-plus development projects: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on September 12 said that no part of Afghanistan is untouched by India's 400-plus development projects.

He was addressing the conference on Afghan peace negotiations in Qatar's Doha.

"The friendship of our people is a testimony to our history with Afghanistan.

No part of Afghanistan is untouched by our 400-plus development projects.

Confident that this civilizational relationship will continue to grow," said Jaishankar.