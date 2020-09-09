Brexit briefing: 109 days until the end of the transition period

Cameron: Breaking an international treaty should be a 'final



David Cameron has said breaking an international treaty obligation is the 'very, very last thing you should contemplate'. The former Prime Minister added that we need to keep the 'prize' of a deal with the EU in mind. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

