Brexit briefing: 109 days until the end of the transition period

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Miliband: Government are failing basic test of competence [Video]

Miliband: Government are failing basic test of competence

Ed Miliband has said the Government needs to get a Brexit deal so they can then focus on tackling coronavirus. The Shadow Business Secretary added although the Labour party support the new restrictions, the government are ‘failing basic test of competence’ with testing. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published

Fifth UK ex-PM speaks out against post-Brexit bill

 David Cameron says he has "misgivings" about the proposed law to override the withdrawal agreement.
BBC News
Brexit briefing: 108 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 108 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Brexit: Geoffrey Cox says PM 'damaging' UK's reputation with bill

 Ex-attorney general Geoffrey Cox vows to vote against attempts to override the Withdrawal Agreement.
BBC News
Former UK prime ministers Blair and Major hit out at Johnson over controversial new Brexit bill [Video]

Former UK prime ministers Blair and Major hit out at Johnson over controversial new Brexit bill

"This way of negotiating, with reason cast aside in pursuit of ideology and cavalier bombast posing as serious diplomacy, is irresponsible, wrong in principle and dangerous in practice," the former UK leaders said.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:00Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Cameron: Breaking an international treaty should be a 'final [Video]

Cameron: Breaking an international treaty should be a 'final

David Cameron has said breaking an international treaty obligation is the 'very, very last thing you should contemplate'. The former Prime Minister added that we need to keep the 'prize' of a deal with the EU in mind. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

Britain's international credibility is at stake, warns EU's Michel

 It is "time for UK Government to take its responsibilities. International credibility of UK signature at stake," says EU's Michel. — AFP/Files BRUSSELS:..
WorldNews
UK reputation 'seriously damaged' over EU divorce treaty breach - Irish FM Coveney [Video]

UK reputation 'seriously damaged' over EU divorce treaty breach - Irish FM Coveney

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday (September 13) that Britain's plan to pass legislation that breaks its divorce treaty with the European Union is damaging the UK's reputation "in a very serious way."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Hauliers fear ‘significant disruption’ at borders after Brexit transition period

The end of the Brexit transition period could lead to “significant disruption” at UK borders, the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


