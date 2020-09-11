Global  
 

Feminist protesters clash with police in Colombian capital

Feminist protesters took to the streets of the Colombian capital on Saturday (September 12th) to voice their anger at the alleged recent sexual abuse of several women at a police station.

Footage showed female protesters kicking and spray-painting the shields of a line of police who were called in to control the demonstration.

Police are accused of the assault on September 10th at a police station in the San Diego neighbourhood of the city.

The incident is the latest in a string of recent abuse accusations against Colombian security forces.


