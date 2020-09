Delyth Chappell RT @danbloom1: NEW: Justice Secretary Robert Buckland refuses five times to tell BBC if he'll resign if the government breaks international… 53 seconds ago

BreakingNews.ie UK Justice Secretary: I will resign if ministers break law in ‘unacceptable’ way https://t.co/5COb0EU7Bk 1 minute ago

PAMELA HYETT Government not fit for purpose. RT @ShehabKhan: Justice Secretary, Robert Buckland, on #Marr admits there is an "incompatibility" between the Internal Markets Bill and int… 3 minutes ago

⭐️🏳️‍🌈Alan J Nobbs RT @lisaocarroll: Justice secretary Robert Buckland tells Marr he will resign if UK breaks law (in a certain way) "If I see the law broke… 4 minutes ago

Rob Johnson RT @JoatStewart: Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says he will resign from government if he sees international law being broken "in a way… 5 minutes ago

Hergé Marcheur 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #FBSI RT @alanferrier: The Justice Secretary, Robert Buckland, on #Marr there, says he will resign if he "sees the law being broken in a way I f… 7 minutes ago

Stephen Davies “To what extent will the comments by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland have an impact on the Secretary of… https://t.co/D5cN2biZWS 8 minutes ago