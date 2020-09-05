NEET aspirants flock exam centers across country amid COVID-19

Students across the country on September 13 started flocking examination centers for NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All COVID-19 protocols are being ensured at the various centers across country.

Social distancing norms were followed at a Bhubaneswar centre.

One of the candidates in Lucknow expressed disappointment over the exam being conducted amid the pandemic.

Thermal Screening of all NEET candidates was underway at centers in Raipur.

The exams are being held after multiple postponements amid COVID-19 pandemic.

More than a million students are expected to sit for the exams.