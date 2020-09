Should Investors Be Bullish On The Market?

There have been back-to-back weeks of stock market declines.

In a note UBS said the steady declines should be used by investors as an opportunity to buy stocks at better levels.

Record highs were recorded on September 2.

Now, the S&P 500 is down 7%, while the Nasdaq 100 is down 10%.

UBS expects markets to "refocus on the positives."