Tracking the Tropics | September 13 evening update

Many Without Power As Tropical Storm Sally Passes Through South Florida



Tropical Storm Sally caused power outages for hundreds of Florida Power & Light customers in South Florida. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:21 Published 1 day ago

Tracking the Tropics | September 12 morning update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:14 Published 1 day ago