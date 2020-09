ProudDeplorableKlyn 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ✌❤🙏 RT @hrkbenowen: In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds an indoor rally https://t.co/dp0I8jClrA 3 minutes ago

🧢💰Secure the Yang💰🧢 In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally https://t.co/mlCfDitnjs via @Yahoo 8 minutes ago

The Resistance #RT #Resistance In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally https://t.co/3vPVufeGZn via @Yahoo 10 minutes ago

Richard WB and @realDonaldTrump is holding Indoor Rallies In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally… https://t.co/UJZgpkSXNh 13 minutes ago

Karen Johnson-Hulit RT @business: Donald Trump held his first indoor rally in nearly three months in defiance of Nevada regulations barring large gatherings ht… 14 minutes ago

Denise Smith RT @bpolitics: Donald Trump held his first indoor rally in nearly three months in defiance of Nevada regulations barring large gatherings h… 16 minutes ago

Green_Heart In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally https://t.co/pQot34dztT 18 minutes ago