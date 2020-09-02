Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Strong winds and waves as Hurricane Paulette approaches Bermuda

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Strong winds and waves as Hurricane Paulette approaches Bermuda

Strong winds and waves as Hurricane Paulette approaches Bermuda

Strong wind and waves batter the coast of Bermuda as Hurricane Paulette moves towards the country on Sunday evening (September 13).

The US National Hurricane Center warned that the biggest threats were strong winds, storm surges, up to 15cm (6 inches) of rain and life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Bermuda officials closed the country's LF Wade International Airport and state government buildings were closed on Monday and Tuesday.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PasupathyMano

siva RT @PasupathyMano: Hurricane Paulette Thunderstorms Very Heavy Rainfalls Force Winds and High Waves https://t.co/6OqyUTsQYv https://t.co/zN… 17 hours ago

PasupathyMano

siva Hurricane Paulette Thunderstorms Very Heavy Rainfalls Force Winds and High Waves https://t.co/KBOYnNqwrt… https://t.co/jyrQPMU1Sw 17 hours ago

PasupathyMano

siva Hurricane Paulette Thunderstorms Very Heavy Rainfalls Force Winds and High Waves https://t.co/6OqyUTsQYv… https://t.co/DmuWibCab7 17 hours ago

JraAlan

Jra.✴ RT @AdrianLinares28: Strong winds from Hurricane #Donna drive large waves against a seawall in #Miami on the morning of Sept 10th, 1960. ht… 3 days ago

AdrianLinares28

Adrian Linares Strong winds from Hurricane #Donna drive large waves against a seawall in #Miami on the morning of Sept 10th, 1960. https://t.co/mQ06egaLmO 3 days ago

tx_spirit

TxSpirit RT @BigJoeBastardi: Sept 1944 this from storm offshore 9/13/14 – The "Great Atlantic hurricane" paralleled the coastline, causing severe fl… 6 days ago

BigJoeBastardi

Joe Bastardi Sept 1944 this from storm offshore 9/13/14 – The "Great Atlantic hurricane" paralleled the coastline, causing sever… https://t.co/QleC4xaCgj 6 days ago

justachick7478

Jenalea RT @SimonStormRider: #weatherpicofday Large waves off Bay Des Ilettes & strong NNE winds blast me, @JustonStrmRider & dock on Grand Isle,… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Strong Hurricane Makes Landfall in U.S. State of Louisiana [Video]

Strong Hurricane Makes Landfall in U.S. State of Louisiana

A hurricane made landfall in the U.S. state of Louisiana, which was recorded as the strongest hurricane in terms of maximum sustained winds. It hit the U.S. state near peak intensity, making strong..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Watch as Storm Ellen brings swirling sea-foam and huge breakers crashing onto the Anglesey shoreline [Video]

Watch as Storm Ellen brings swirling sea-foam and huge breakers crashing onto the Anglesey shoreline

Glynis Pierson took this amazing footage of swirling seafoam and stormy seas with huge breakers during Storm Ellen. Glynis describes the scene "Storm Ellen brought very strong winds which combined with..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:21Published
Tree Gets Uprooted due to Stormy Winds [Video]

Tree Gets Uprooted due to Stormy Winds

These stormy winds were very strong due to Isaias, the hurricane. They kept pushing the tree standing outside the house. The tree withstood the force for a short while before it got uprooted off the..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:03Published