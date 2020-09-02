Strong winds and waves as Hurricane Paulette approaches Bermuda

Strong wind and waves batter the coast of Bermuda as Hurricane Paulette moves towards the country on Sunday evening (September 13).

The US National Hurricane Center warned that the biggest threats were strong winds, storm surges, up to 15cm (6 inches) of rain and life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Bermuda officials closed the country's LF Wade International Airport and state government buildings were closed on Monday and Tuesday.