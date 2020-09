Strong winds batter Bermuda as Hurricane Paulette passes over Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:25s - Published 8 minutes ago Strong winds batter Bermuda as Hurricane Paulette passes over Strong winds battered Southampton Parish as Hurricane Paulette passed over Bermuda on September 14. Filmer Andrew Moore told Newsflare: "After entering the calm eye overnight, the southwest eyewall of Hurricane Paulette once again brought strong winds." 0

