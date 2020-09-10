BJD extends support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for RS Deputy Chairman post

Rajya Sabha will elect its Deputy Chairman on the first day of the Monsoon Session on September 14.

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Harivansh Narayan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD's) Manoj Jha are in the fray for the post.

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 14, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Prasanna Acharya said, "Our party will support National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Harivansh for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman."