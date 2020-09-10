BJD extends support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for RS Deputy Chairman post

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 14, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Prasanna Acharya said, "Our party will support National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Harivansh for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman."
Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai after attending meeting at BJP office in Patna on September 11seemed confident and said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form government in Bihar with 220 seats. He said, "National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form government in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar after winning 220 seats in the upcoming State Assembly elections. Earlier, BJP national president JP Nadda arrived in Patna on a two-day poll-related visit in the state. Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held by end of year.
A massive showdown was witnessed in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the monsoon session over the government’s decision to scrap the question hour in view of the coronavirus crisis. The opposition cornered the government and said that the move is ant-democratic. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the government is trying to stifle the voice of the opposition and strangulate democracy. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi urged the executive not to encroach into the territory of the legislature. Defending the government’s move, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that in the last five years, 60% of the session in Lok Sabha and 30% in Rajya Sabha have been wasted over Question Hour. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also defended the government’s move and said that talks had been held with leaders of all parties on the matter. He further added that a 30 minute long zero hour would be held where the opposition could put their questions to the government. Watch the full video for all the details.
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 14, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Parliament. He said, "The entire country has stood by the Indian Army irrespective of whose government is at the Centre and will always do the same."
The mortal remains of former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh arrived at Patna airport on Sep 13. It was then brought to Vidhan Sabha for prayer ceremony. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others paid floral tribute to late RJD leader. He died at AIIMS Delhi today. The 74-year-old had tested COVID-19 positive in June. Singh was a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.