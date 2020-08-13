First Minister raises concern at backlog of test results for Covid-19

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon describes the new Internal Market Bill as an “abomination”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Glasgow area lockdown has been extended to include East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire. Indoor visits will no longer be permitted in those two council areas from midnight on Monday night. Report by Jonesia.