First Minister raises concern at backlog of test results for Covid-19

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she has “serious concern”with the “backlog of test results” for Covid-19.

Speaking at the ScottishGovernment’s coronavirus briefing, she said she had raised her fears with theUK Government.


